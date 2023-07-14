Alleged NY Serial Killer Is a 59-Year-Old Architect

Rex Heuermann faces murder charges related to three women so far in Long Island
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 14, 2023 3:00 PM CDT
Alleged NY Serial Killer Is a 59-Year-Old Architect
Rex Heuermann gives a 2022 interview about his architecture career to 'Bonjour Reality.'   (YouTube)

Authorities say a notorious serial killer on Long Island is a 59-year-old architect named Rex Heuermann who murdered his victims while his wife was out of town. "This is a day that is a long time in coming, and hopefully a day that will bring peace to this community and to the families—peace that has been long overdue," said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Developments in the case:

  • 3 cases so far: Heuermann was charged Friday with the murder of three of the four women known as the "Gilgo Four," after the stretch of beach where their bodies were found in 2010, per CNN. He pleaded not guilty. The three are Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello. He is named as the prime suspect in the fourth of those cases, that of Maureen Brainard-Barnes. Seven other bodies were found at the beach over the years, but authorities have not charged Heuermann in those cases.
  • The break: Authorities arrested Heuermann on Thursday. The AP reports that investigators identified him as a suspect after re-investigating a witness's recollection of seeing a pickup truck around the time one of the women disappeared. After linking the truck to Heuermann, the investigative dominoes began to fall.

story continues below

  • Clues: DNA from the hair of victim Waterman was a match for Heuermann's, taken from a discarded pizza crust, reports the New York Post. Investigators also traced burner phones thought to have been used by the killer to locations near Heuermann's home in Massapequa and near his office in Manhattan. He allegedly placed a taunting call to a relative of one victim. They say his recent internet searches revolved around the investigation's progress as well as what they described as sadistic material and the sexual exploitation of children.
  • His life: Heuermann is a married father of two, per the Post. Authorities say he killed while his wife was traveling out of state. Neighbors say nothing much stood out about the family save this: "It was weird. He looked like a businessman," Barry Auslander tells the AP. "But his house is a dump." Adds Gabriella Libardi: "This house sticks out like a sore thumb. There were overgrown shrubs, there was always wood in front of the house. It was very creepy. I wouldn't send my child there."
  • Interview: Heuermann sat for an interview about his architecture career with the YouTube show Bonjour Realty last year, reports the New York Times. Watch it here. "I'm a troubleshooter, born and raised on Long Island, been working in Manhattan since 1987—very long time."
(Read more serial killer stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X