Alleged NY Serial Killer Is a 59-Year-Old Architect

Authorities say a notorious serial killer on Long Island is a 59-year-old architect named Rex Heuermann who murdered his victims while his wife was out of town. "This is a day that is a long time in coming, and hopefully a day that will bring peace to this community and to the families—peace that has been long overdue," said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Developments in the case:

Heuermann was charged Friday with the murder of three of the four women known as the "Gilgo Four," after the stretch of beach where their bodies were found in 2010, per CNN. He pleaded not guilty. The three are Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello. He is named as the prime suspect in the fourth of those cases, that of Maureen Brainard-Barnes. Seven other bodies were found at the beach over the years, but authorities have not charged Heuermann in those cases. The break: Authorities arrested Heuermann on Thursday. The AP reports that investigators identified him as a suspect after re-investigating a witness's recollection of seeing a pickup truck around the time one of the women disappeared. After linking the truck to Heuermann, the investigative dominoes began to fall.