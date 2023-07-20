Tennis Player Slammed for 'Absolutely Disgusting' Behavior

The Women's Tennis Association says it's investigating an "unfortunate incident" at the Hungarian Grand Prix this week. CNN reports that Chinese player Zhang Shuai retired from the match Tuesday in tears after a dispute over a line call. The ball appeared to land on the line but was ruled out by a line judge and an umpire. After Zhang continued to protest the decision, her Hungarian opponent, Amarissa Toth, rubbed the ball mark away with her foot, meaning officials couldn't take another look. "What are you doing? Why would you do that," Zhang yelled, per Reuters . Toth replied, "Because you're making problems, that's why."

A visibly distressed Zhang, the world No. 28 and a two-time Grand Slam winner, retired from the game while trailing 6-5. She was jeered by the home crowd and Toth was seen celebrating the retirement after she shook hands with her opponent. The incident made Toth "the most hated woman in tennis," according to the New York Post. "I'm actually shook by the level of disrespect from this girl," said Australian doubles player Ellen Perez. "If I see this girl tomorrow I will tell her how disgusted I am." Ajla Tomljanovic, another Australian, called it "absolutely disgusting behavior."

Tennis.com reports that the tournament "added fuel to the fire" with a Facebook remark some viewed as racist. In a now-deleted reply to a video of Toth's post-match interview, the tournament's Facebook account wrote, "The Chinese are manipulating the world with manipulative video." The WTA tweeted Wednesday that it "has zero tolerance for racism in any form or context," adding that "the unfortunate incident that took place yesterday at the Hungarian (Budapest) Grand Prix and subsequent posts are being reviewed and will be addressed." (Read more tennis stories.)