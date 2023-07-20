MTG Defends Showing Explicit Hunter Biden Photos at Hearing

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene prefaced her questioning of two IRS agents at a House committee hearing Wednesday with an unusual warning: "I would like to let the committee and everyone watching at home know that parental discretion is advised," she said, per the Hill. Near the end of her allotted time, the reason became clear: She held up poster boards showing photos of Hunter Biden engaging in sexual acts (parts of the photos were obscured, but not Biden's face). Greene has taken heavy flak from Democrats for the move, but she is defending the decision. Coverage:

The hearing: The House Oversight Committee heard from two IRS whistleblowers who say the agency's investigation of Biden (which resulted in misdemeanor charges) was too lenient, per the Washington Post. Special Agent Joseph Ziegler and supervisor Gary Shapley alleged he made improper business deductions that were really for things such as sex clubs.

The images: "So, when Hunter Biden paid for this woman to do this with him, to travel across state lines from California to Washington, DC, on June 15, this is a violation of the Mann Act. This was prostitution," Greene said, holding up one of the images, per Fox News. The images purportedly came from Biden's infamous laptop, the one that had been left at a repair shop.