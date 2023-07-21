Investigators Think Gilgo Beach Killings Took Place in Suspect's Home

The women believed to have been murdered by the Gilgo Beach serial killer all disappeared during times that the family of the newly arrested suspect in the Long Island slayings, Rex Heuermann, was out of town. For that reason, a source connected to the investigation tells CNN , investigators are operating on the theory that the killings took place in his Massapequa Park, New York, home, less than six miles from where the remains were found. Investigators are searching the home now, and CNN notes it's taking a while because they're combing for trace evidence possibly linked to the victims.

Heuermann is charged with the murders of three of the so-called "Gilgo Four," Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello, and is the prime suspect in the murder of the fourth, Maureen Brainard-Barnes. In Heuermann's bail application, details of the victims' communications with burner phones in the days and hours leading up to their deaths were revealed, and cellphone data from at least one of the victims shows her last known location was Massapequa, the day after she was last seen alive.

Meanwhile, a neighbor of Heuermann's tells the New York Post that the suspect routinely burned garbage at his home, once even in a hole he dug in his yard in the middle of the night. Investigators believe, per CNN's source, that Heuermann may have lured the women to his home and killed them there, where he could control the environment. (Read more Gilgo Beach killer stories.)