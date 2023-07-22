Another Lottery Jackpot Keeps Growing

Mega Millions hits $820M
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 22, 2023 5:30 AM CDT
Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $820M
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023.   (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

No winner for the Mega Millions top prize has sent the jackpot soaring to an estimated $820 million, the AP reports. The numbers drawn late Friday night were: 29, 40, 47, 50, 57 and gold Mega Ball 25. The estimated $820 million in the next drawing would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Tuesday night's drawing is an estimated $422 million. Despite the game's long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18. The Powerball jackpot also was approaching near-record levels before a tiny neighborhood store in downtown Los Angeles sold the winning ticket for Wednesday's drawing, worth an estimated $1.08 billion. Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands.

(Read more Mega Millions stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X