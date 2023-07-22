Another Lottery Jackpot Keeps Growing

No winner for the Mega Millions top prize has sent the jackpot soaring to an estimated $820 million, the AP reports. The numbers drawn late Friday night were: 29, 40, 47, 50, 57 and gold Mega Ball 25. The estimated $820 million in the next drawing would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Tuesday night's drawing is an estimated $422 million. Despite the game's long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.