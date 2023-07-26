Katie Ledecky Ties a Big Michael Phelps' Record

With 15 individual world swimming titles, the same number he holds
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 26, 2023 1:40 AM CDT
Gold medalist Katie Ledecky of United States, center, silver medalist Simona Quadarella, left, of Italy and bronze medalist Li Bingjie of China pose during ceremonies at women's 1500m freestyle finals at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023.   (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Katie Ledecky is now tied with Michael Phelps for the most individual world swimming golds at 15, USA Swimming announced Tuesday amid the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. Ledecky won gold in the 1500-meter freestyle, also making her the first woman to win 20 World Championships gold medals. "I've known Michael for many years now, looked up to him as a little kid," the 26-year-old said after her win, per CBS News. "Just never really imagined I would be in this position. It's always an honor to win a medal for Team USA, especially gold."

Ledecky also became the first person to win five world titles in two different events, the 1500 as well as the 800-meter freestyle, and she'll have a chance to win another gold in the 800 this Saturday at the world championships, Fox News reports. "I never dreamed of winning one Olympic gold," Ledecky, the most decorated female swimmer in history, said at a press conference. "So after I did it, it was like, 'OK, the rest is icing on the cake, a cherry on top,' whatever you call it. I'm just trying to build a really big cake, I guess." (Phelps last-remaining individual world swimming record was just erased.)

