Elon Musk: We're Ditching Twitter's Bird Logo

He says he wants an X theme
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 23, 2023 9:30 AM CDT
Elon Musk: We're Ditching Twitter's Bird Logo
The familiar logo.   (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Twitter's bird logo is known the world over, but its days appear to be numbered. Elon Musk tweeted overnight that he intends to ditch the bird for some kind of X-themed logo, reports CNN. "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," he wrote. He's also apparently ready to make the move quickly: "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow," he wrote early Sunday. Musk kicked off the discussion when he posted a flickering X and later responded "yes" in a Twitter Spaces chat when someone asked if the logo was changing, notes Reuters. "It should have been done a long time ago."

In various other tweets, Musk wrote about how much he likes the letter X. Reuters notes that Twitter's own website describes the current logo as "our most recognizable asset," which explains "why we're so protective of it." Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reports on other news likely to make Musk happy: For the second week in a row, the number of active daily users on new rival Threads has declined, following a huge burst of initial signups. The number of such users fell to 13 million, down 70% from July 7. By comparison, Twitter has 200 million daily active users, and they spend far more time on the platform: 30 minutes, compared to under 5 minutes for Threads. (Read more Twitter stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X