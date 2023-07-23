Elon Musk: We're Ditching Twitter's Bird Logo

Twitter's bird logo is known the world over, but its days appear to be numbered. Elon Musk tweeted overnight that he intends to ditch the bird for some kind of X-themed logo, reports CNN . "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," he wrote . He's also apparently ready to make the move quickly: "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow," he wrote early Sunday. Musk kicked off the discussion when he posted a flickering X and later responded "yes" in a Twitter Spaces chat when someone asked if the logo was changing, notes Reuters . "It should have been done a long time ago."

In various other tweets, Musk wrote about how much he likes the letter X. Reuters notes that Twitter's own website describes the current logo as "our most recognizable asset," which explains "why we're so protective of it." Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reports on other news likely to make Musk happy: For the second week in a row, the number of active daily users on new rival Threads has declined, following a huge burst of initial signups. The number of such users fell to 13 million, down 70% from July 7. By comparison, Twitter has 200 million daily active users, and they spend far more time on the platform: 30 minutes, compared to under 5 minutes for Threads. (Read more Twitter stories.)