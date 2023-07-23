College Team Weighs Penalties After Locker Room Rap Video

Florida A&M has suspended all football-related activities and banned its players from the team's facilities after a rap video featuring some Rattlers was shot in their locker room without permission. The "graphic language" in the video "is not consistent with Florida A&M's core values, principles and beliefs," said coach Willie Simmons in a statement , per ESPN . Simmons told the AP that the team facility, weight room, and access to the stadium field were off-limits until he and the administration could sort out who was involved in the video shoot. The players were not immediately identified.

"We'll determine at that point if more severe penalties need to be handed down," Simmons said. The rapper in the video is Real Boston Richey, who is from Tallahassee, where Florida A&M's campus is located. Richey, whose real name is Jalen Foster, performed at Florida A&M's homecoming game last season. Simmons said he was alerted Friday by the FAMU administration to the video posted on social media. He later announced the suspension of team activities with his tweeted statement. Simmons said in the post that while he is a proponent of free speech and all forms of musical expression, the team has a responsibility to protect the university's image. (Read more Florida A&M stories.)