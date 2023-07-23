Amazon Gives Remote Workers a Choice. One Option Is to Move

In an escalation of the tension between Amazon and its remote workers over returning to the office, the company has told some employees they'll have to move. Amazon wants more of them working in one of the main offices in large cities, the Wall Street Journal reports, including Seattle, New York, or San Francisco. Some internal notices have said staffs need to return to the main hubs that host their teams or bosses, even if they're closer to another office. Amazon said that those asked to relocate will be eligible for relocation benefits and that requests for exemptions will be considered.
One remote employee told the Seattle Times a stark choice was presented: Work at an office nearby, move to one of the hubs, or resign. Another reported being asked to confirm whether they would relocate to Seattle. If the employee declined, the person could seek an exception to report to an office nearby but was told that "remote is not an option." In May, Amazon changed its policy begun during the pandemic by requiring workers to return to the office at least three days a week. A spokesperson said Friday that since that change, employees who returned said they've found "more energy, collaboration and connections." (Read more Amazon stories.)