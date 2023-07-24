11 Dead After Roof of School Gym Collapses in China

Eleven people were killed when a roof collapsed at a middle school gymnasium in China's far northeast, per the AP. The incident occurred Sunday in the city of Qiqihar, and the last victim was pulled from the wreckage Monday morning. The BBC quotes eyewitnesses who say many of the victims are children, with the gym reportedly being used by a female volleyball team at the time. The official Xinhua News Agency said construction work on an adjacent building at the school was the likely cause, after workers stored materials on the gym's roof that absorbed rainwater. Nineteen people had been in the gymnasium of the No. 34 Middle School, Xinhua said, but it gave no details on how many were students.