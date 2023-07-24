A scary moment over the weekend for two ESPN announcers, after one witnessed the other collapsing during a live broadcast from California's Rose Bowl. It was just a few minutes before kickoff for a friendly match between the AC Milan and Real Madrid soccer clubs on Sunday when former West Ham and Newcastle United goalie Shaka Hilsop, now an ESPN analyst, suddenly started swaying as he was chatting on air with co-host Dan Thomas. Video shown by New York Post Sports shows a seemingly smiling Hilsop listening to Thomas' coverage when he suddenly stumbles backward, then lurches forward, slightly hitting Thomas on his way down to the ground.

"Shak!" Thomas yells, before calling for help for his 54-year-old colleague. The broadcast then cut from the "terrifying scene" to a commercial break, per Yahoo Sports. Soon after, Thomas tweeted that Hilsop was conscious and being looked after by medics, and a little more than an hour after that, Thomas went on the air at halftime to elaborate. "As it stands, it's good news," Thomas noted, adding that Hilsop was awake and talking. "I think he's a little embarrassed about it all—he's apologized profusely." Thomas also said that ESPN staff spoke to Hilsop's wife and "things are looking OK." There's still no word on what caused the incident, though CNN notes it was about 86 degrees Fahrenheit in Pasadena on Sunday evening. (Read more ESPN stories.)