Lizzo Does an Aussie 'Shoey'

Under duress from the crowd, star takes a modified shot out of her shoe
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 24, 2023 11:00 AM CDT
Lizzo Does an Aussie 'Shoey'
Lizzo performs during the Roskilde Festival in Roskilde, Denmark, on July 1.   (Helle Arensbak/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Lizzo took her tour Down Under, and Down Under did its best to take her down under—vis a vis a very Aussie, very strange drinking stunt. As Yahoo News reports, the rapper was performing at the Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday night when fans shanghaied her into doing a "shoey," which is a very Australian custom of taking a drink, usually of the alcoholic variety, out of one's actual shoe that one is currently wearing. Why, Australia? Why not, said Lizzo, who joins the likes of Harry Styles (who chugged water and foot sweat) and Post Malone (who chugged religiously while on tour in Australia) to perform one onstage, though hers was substantially mitigated.

Telling fans that, "My shoe? My shoe is disgusting. I can't drink out of my f---ing shoe, what's wrong with y'all?" She nonetheless ripped off a black boot, stuffed a bottle of tequila in it—did not empty the bottle into it, which Aussie fans took note of—and took a good swig. Check out the video at news.com.au; Local station 7News calls it "the slightly more hygienic option." Lizzo's reaction: "Australia, how are you guys still walking if that's how you take shots?" (Read more Lizzo stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X