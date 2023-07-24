Lizzo took her tour Down Under, and Down Under did its best to take her down under—vis a vis a very Aussie, very strange drinking stunt. As Yahoo News reports, the rapper was performing at the Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday night when fans shanghaied her into doing a "shoey," which is a very Australian custom of taking a drink, usually of the alcoholic variety, out of one's actual shoe that one is currently wearing. Why, Australia? Why not, said Lizzo, who joins the likes of Harry Styles (who chugged water and foot sweat) and Post Malone (who chugged religiously while on tour in Australia) to perform one onstage, though hers was substantially mitigated.