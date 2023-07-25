Singer Tori Kelly Collapses in 'Really Serious' Health Crisis

Singer Tori Kelly was out to dinner with friends Sunday night in downtown Los Angeles when she experienced a rapid heartbeat and then lost consciousness, sources tell TMZ. Kelly was "out for a while," one source says, adding that her friends drove her to Cedars-Sinai because it's a better hospital than the ones downtown. The singer remains hospitalized in the ICU and has gone in and out of consciousness in what the source says is a "really serious" situation, with doctors having discovered blood clots in her legs and lungs. They are investigating whether any are around her heart.
Kelly, 30, started writing and performing songs at age 12, and competed on the reality show America's Most Talented Kid. She later started posting her videos to YouTube and, in season nine, made it to Hollywood Week on American Idol, the New York Daily News reports. She had a hit, "Nobody Love," in 2015 and won Billboard's Women in Music Breakthrough Artist Award that year; she was nominated for a Grammy in 2016 but lost to Meghan Trainor. She then switched over to gospel, and in 2019, she won the Best Gospel Album Award and the Best Gospel Performance/Song Award. (Read more blood clots stories.)