Singer Tori Kelly Collapses in 'Really Serious' Health Crisis

Singer Tori Kelly was out to dinner with friends Sunday night in downtown Los Angeles when she experienced a rapid heartbeat and then lost consciousness, sources tell TMZ. Kelly was "out for a while," one source says, adding that her friends drove her to Cedars-Sinai because it's a better hospital than the ones downtown. The singer remains hospitalized in the ICU and has gone in and out of consciousness in what the source says is a "really serious" situation, with doctors having discovered blood clots in her legs and lungs. They are investigating whether any are around her heart.