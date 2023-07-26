UK Billionaire, Soccer Team Owner Charged in US With 'Brazen' Insider Trading

British billionaire Joe Lewis, owner of the Tottenham Hotspur soccer team, has been charged in the US with insider trading. Lewis, the 86-year-old founder of the Tavistock Group investment firm who is worth an estimated $6.1 billion, is accused of passing on confidential stock tips regarding the businesses he invested in, in an effort to "shower gifts on his friends and lovers," a US attorney said in announcing the charges, per the BBC . "We allege that, for years, Joe Lewis abused his access to corporate board rooms and repeatedly provided inside information to his romantic partners, his personal assistants, his private pilots, and his friends," the prosecutor says, calling the alleged scheme a "brazen" one that spanned the years from 2013 to 2021.

Lewis' pals allegedly made millions of dollars off the tips, which the prosecutor noted was not "necessary" considering how wealthy Lewis already is, Reuters reports. He has been charged with 16 counts of securities fraud and three counts of conspiracy. In one case, prosecutors allege, a pilot texted a friend, "Boss lent Marty and I $500,000 each for this," meaning Lewis loaned them the money to invest. The pilot allegedly hypothesized that "the Boss has inside info" because "otherwise why would he make us invest." The UK and the US have a bilateral extradition treaty, NBC News reports, but Lewis' attorney says Lewis came to the US voluntarily " to answer these ill-conceived charges," which he says were made in "egregious error." (Read more insider trading stories.)