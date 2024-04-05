Donald Trump has made no bones about publicly supporting individuals incarcerated for the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol. Now, the campaign of another 2024 presidential contender is walking back its own assessment of the jailed rioters in a fundraising email.



The email: The campaign of independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sent out a message on Thursday, signed "Team Kennedy," to supporters, calling for the exoneration of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, whom the email called a "political prisoner," per NBC News. Then: "This is the reality that every American Citizen faces—from Ed Snowden, to Julian Assange to the J6 activists sitting in a Washington DC jail cell stripped of their Constitutional liberties." The email added: "Please help our campaign call out the illiberal actions of our very own government."