Girl Who Vanished 4 Years Ago Walks Into Police Station

Alicia Navarro disappeared from her Glendale, Arizona, home in 2019, when she was 14. The now-18-year-old recently showed up at a Montana police station and said she is the teen who's been missing nearly four years and that she'd like to be removed from the missing juveniles list, NBC News reports. "She is by all accounts safe, she is by all accounts healthy, and she is by all accounts happy," a spokesperson for the Glendale Police Department said at a press conference. Adds a lieutenant, "Every indication she's given to us so far is that she willfully left her home. Now the dynamics surrounding that decision are obviously something we're looking into." Navarro has autism, ABC 15 reports.

She left a note for apologizing for leaving home the night she disappeared, and promising to be back, Fox 10 reports. Police say the case remains under investigation and the details surrounding how the teen spent the past four years, and how she got to a small town in Montana near the Canadian border, remain unclear. "She is not in any kind of trouble. She is not facing any kind of charges," the police spokesperson says. Police say Navarro expressed regret at what her mother went through while she was missing, and that she wanted to talk to her and make sure her mother knew she was OK. Police say the two reunited, though they gave no details as to how, when, or where that took place, other than to say it was "emotionally overwhelming" for everyone involved. Her mother posted on Facebook, calling it a "miracle" that her daughter is alive, AZFamily reports. (Read more missing teen stories.)