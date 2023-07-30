Say, Has Anyone Seen Tom Cruise?

For a man who is among the best-known humans in the world, the question is surprisingly difficult to answer: Just where does Tom Cruise live? And it is the one Caity Weaver sets out to answer in a wildly entertaining piece for the New York Times Magazine. Cruise, you may be surprised to learn, has not given a substantive interview to a journalist in more than a decade. Which is part of the reason nobody seems to have any idea where he lives. As in, nobody's even sure in which country he lives. Weaver's sleuthing brings her in contact with a Brazilian woman "who is quite possibly his most dedicated fan in the world" and who agrees to an interview on the condition she not be named. The problem is, the super fan doesn't know where Cruise lives either, but she notes he seems to spend "most of the time" in Britain.