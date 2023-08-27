SEAL Who Says He Killed Bin Laden Arrested

Robert O'Neill, the former NAVY Seal who says he fatally shot Osama bin Laden in 2011, has been arrested in Texas. Frisco police said O'Neill, 47, is charged with assault causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, and a Class C misdemeanor of public intoxication, the Dallas Morning News reports. Collin County records, which list him as a resident of Tennessee, show O'Neill was booked and released on $3,500 bond on Wednesday. Police released no information about the arrest. Social media posts indicate O'Neill was in town last week to record a podcast at a cigar lounge. The government has not commented on O'Neill's claim about bin Laden's killing. He was awarded two Silver Stars, four Bronze Stars, and a Joint Service Commendation Medal. (Read more Robert O'Neill stories.)