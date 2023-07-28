Morrissey Holds Nothing Back in Rant After Sinead's Death

Adulation for Sinead O'Connor has been pouring in since her death at age 56, and that makes her fellow singer Morrissey angry. In a no-holds-barred post on his website , the Smiths frontman rails against a music industry and world that didn't have "the guts to support her when she was alive." He points out O'Connor being dropped by her label and abused in the media, and notes that "there is a certain music industry hatred for singers who don't 'fit in.'" It's only now that she's gone that people are rushing to praise her, he laments, calling the labels being used for her ("icon," "legend") "moronic."

"Why is ANYBODY surprised that Sinead O'Connor is dead?" he writes. "Who cared enough to save Judy Garland, Whitney Houston, Amy Winehouse, Marilyn Monroe, Billie Holiday? Where do you go when death can be the best outcome? Was this music madness worth Sinead's life? No, it wasn't." Read his full piece here. As for O'Connor's cause of death, an autopsy has been ordered, CNN reports. Emergency responders were called to her home Wednesday morning and she was found unresponsive and pronounced dead there. Her death is not being treated as suspicious. O'Connor told People in 2021 that she had given her kids explicit instructions regarding what to do with regard to her music and finances if she died suddenly. (Read more Sinead O'Connor stories.)