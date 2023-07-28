Ford Recalls 870,000 F-150s

Ford has issued a recall of certain pickups because an electric parking brake has been known to engage on its own—sometimes while the truck is moving. The recall applies to more than 870,000 F-150 pickups from model years 2021 through 2023, USA Today reports. The automaker said it doesn't know of any injuries or accidents being caused, but it reported receiving 299 claims of the parking break activating without the driver doing it. Recall letters are scheduled to go out on Sept. 11, but owners of the affected models can have them inspected without charge at a Ford or Lincoln dealership anytime.
The problem starts when a rear wiring bundle can come into contact with the rear axle housing, Ford told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in a filing. The wiring can then chafe and cause a short circuit, activating the parking brake. A warning light might alert drivers, per CBS News. The free repair involves putting a protective tie strap and tape wrap on the brake wiring; the rear axle wiring harness will be replaced in some cases, Ford said. Owners can be reimbursed if they've already had a mechanic to fix the problem by submitting a claim to the automaker by September 2024. (Read more recall stories.)