Ford Recalls 870,000 F-150s

Ford has issued a recall of certain pickups because an electric parking brake has been known to engage on its own—sometimes while the truck is moving. The recall applies to more than 870,000 F-150 pickups from model years 2021 through 2023, USA Today reports. The automaker said it doesn't know of any injuries or accidents being caused, but it reported receiving 299 claims of the parking break activating without the driver doing it. Recall letters are scheduled to go out on Sept. 11, but owners of the affected models can have them inspected without charge at a Ford or Lincoln dealership anytime.