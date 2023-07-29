Bode Miller's Children Recover After Carbon Monoxide Scare

The family of Olympic ski champion Bode Miller is recovering after a carbon monoxide poisoning scare that his wife, Morgan, called a "terrifying experience." The couple's children Asher and Axel, twin boys who are 3, and Scarlet, 19 months, were hospitalized earlier this month, USA Today reports. They became ill when standing outside their house while a crane was removing a broken hot tub, Morgan Miller posted Friday on Instagram . They were taken to a hospital and put on "high flow oxygen for over four hours," she wrote, to counter the effects of carbon monoxide inhalation.

"All are well now, but passing along as a reminder to all parents of the dangers of carbon monoxide," Bode Miller wrote in a social media post that later was taken down, per People. "Reminder to go test your CO detectors." The couple has two other boys, Easton, 4, and Nash, 7. Their daughter Emeline drowned in 2018. Asher suffered a febrile seizure in December and was hospitalized. His mother, a former pro volleyball player, posted "Mama's heart needs a break," per Entertainment Tonight. (Read more Bode Miller stories.)