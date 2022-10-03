Judge Tosses Trump's CNN Suit

UPDATE

Jul 29, 2023 4:30 PM CDT

Donald Trump's lawsuit arguing that CNN likened the former president to Adolf Hitler in its coverage of false 2020 election fraud claims has come to an end. The defamation suit said that on-air use of the term "Big Lie" harmed Trump. Late Friday night, US District Judge Raag Singhal dismissed the suit late Friday, saying that such statements were opinion. The Trump appointee called the network's use of the term repugnant, Politico reports, but said that "Being 'Hitler-like' is not a verifiable statement of fact that would support a defamation claim." The suit cannot be refiled making the same argument.

Oct 3, 2022 5:30 PM CDT

Donald Trump has made good on his threat to sue CNN. In a suit filed in federal court in Monday, the former president's lawyers said the network had attempted to smear him "with a series of ever-more scandalous, false, and defamatory labels of 'racist,' 'Russian lackey,' 'insurrectionist,' and ultimately 'Hitler,'" the Guardian reports. The suit is seeking $475 million in punitive damages.