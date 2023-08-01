Taco Bell Sued for False Advertising

If you've been disappointed by your Taco Bell Mexican pizzas and Crunchwraps, you're not alone. A new proposed class-action lawsuit accuses the Mexican fast food chain of false advertising when it comes to those specific products, the Washington Post reports. Frank Siragusa launched the suit after noticing that a Mexican pizza he bought at a New York City restaurant contained just half the amount of beef and bean filling shown in photos of the item, he says. His lawsuit accuses Taco Bell of advertising products that contain "at least double" the ingredients of the actual products as served to customers, Reuters reports.

To prove his point, Siragusa included pictures in his lawsuit showing advertising photos of Taco Bell menu items contrasted with photos shared by customers of their comparatively sad-looking actual food items. His complaint says the alleged practice is "unfair and financially damaging to consumers," and is also "especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower income consumers, are struggling financially." The suit seeks $5 million or more for anyone who bought a Mexican Pizza, Veggie Mexican Pizza, Crunchwrap Supreme, Grande Crunchwrap, or Vegan Crunchwrap any time in the last three years in the state of New York. (Read more Taco Bell stories.)