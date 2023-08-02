Trump Says He Faces Up to 561 Years in Prison

Donald Trump, who was indicted for the third time on Tuesday, asked his supporters for money Wednesday, saying he could face more than 500 years in prison. "With Crooked Joe's corrupt DOJ having unlawfully INDICTED yours truly yet again, reports indicate that I could now face a combined 561 YEARS in prison from the Left's witch hunts," the fundraising email said, per the Hill . With indictments and lawsuits piling up, the former president's legal fees are mounting. Previous indictments and court appearances led to surges in fundraising but new data shows the "trend may be ebbing," Politico reports.

According to data filed with the Federal Election Commission by Republican donation processor WinRed, Trump raised nearly $4 million from 80,000 donors on April 4 when he made a court appearance on state charges in New York, making it his best online fundraising day so far this year. But when he appeared in federal court in Miami on June 13 in connection with the Mar-a-Lago documents case, his fundraising haul was $1.3 million from around 35,000 donors. The super PAC founded by Trump reportedly spent more than $40 million on legal fees in the first half of this year.

GOP rival Chris Christie criticized Trump Tuesday for spending "money that middle-class Americans have given to him" on his legal fees. On CNBC's Squawk Box, the former New Jersey governor said Trump could easily fund his legal battles by selling one of his buildings or golf courses. "But instead he's taking $25, $50, $100 from everyday Americans who believe they're giving it to him to help elect him president. And he's paying his legal fees." (Read more Donald Trump stories.)