Capitol Police Issue Shelter-in-Place Order

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the US Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter. The US Capitol Police announced on the X social media platform that the security response was prompted by a "concerning 911 call" regarding a "possible active shooter." However, as of 3pm, the Capitol Police noted that there were no confirmed reports of weapons or gunshots, the AP reports. Both the House of Representatives and the Senate are currently on recess.
"If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter," the Capitol Police alert said. "It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots." The alert came amid tightened security ahead of Donald Trump's expected court appearance Thursday, NBC Washington reports.
(Read more Capitol Police
stories.)