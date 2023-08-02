Capitol Police Issue Shelter-in-Place Order

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the US Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter. The US Capitol Police announced on the X social media platform that the security response was prompted by a "concerning 911 call" regarding a "possible active shooter." However, as of 3pm, the Capitol Police noted that there were no confirmed reports of weapons or gunshots, the AP reports. Both the House of Representatives and the Senate are currently on recess.