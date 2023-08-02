Capitol Police Issue Shelter-in-Place Order

Senate office buildings searched after 'concerning' 911 call
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 2, 2023 2:35 PM CDT
Capitol Police Issue Shelter-in-Place Order
US Capitol Police officers watch a doorway into the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the US Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter. The US Capitol Police announced on the X social media platform that the security response was prompted by a "concerning 911 call" regarding a "possible active shooter." However, as of 3pm, the Capitol Police noted that there were no confirmed reports of weapons or gunshots, the AP reports. Both the House of Representatives and the Senate are currently on recess.

"If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter," the Capitol Police alert said. "It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots." The alert came amid tightened security ahead of Donald Trump's expected court appearance Thursday, NBC Washington reports.

(Read more Capitol Police stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X