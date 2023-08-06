Here's One 'Dorky' Way to Make Better Love Matches

If you're not getting the quality matches you want on your dating apps of choice, you might want to try something a little more "dorky." The New York Times reports on the trend of "date-me docs," shareable and view-only online documents (some with just text, others enhanced with photos and music) that are fleshed-out versions of the bios you might see on dating apps. In addition to the basics—name, age, interests and hobbies, etc.—these documents allow the creators to show off more of their personality, resembling more of a resume or a newspaper personals ad of yesteryear. "There is something kinda dorky about date-me docs that reminds me of the early days of the internet," says San Francisco software engineer Connie Li, who worked up a date-me doc after she found that those responding to her on dating apps weren't as serious about forging a relationship as she was.