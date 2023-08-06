Trump Lawyer: Pence Could Deliver Acquittal

A lawyer for Donald Trump said Sunday that he'd be pleased to see former Vice President Mike Pence on the witness stand when his client is tried on charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election results. "I read his book very carefully, and if he testifies consistent with his book, then President Trump will be acquitted," John Lauro said, Politico reports. Lauro made the comments on ABC's This Week, one of his stops on a tour of the Sunday talk shows. "Mike Pence will be one of our best witnesses at trial," he said.

Lauro elaborated on his reasons for wanting Pence to testify in an appearance on Face the Nation, per CBS News, despite the fact that the indictment casts the vice president as the main obstacle to schemes to nullify Electoral College results and keep Trump in office. "Number one, he agrees that John Eastman, who gave legal advice to President Trump, was an esteemed legal scholar," Lauro said. "Number two, he agrees that there were election irregularities, fraud, unlawful actions at the state level. All of that will eviscerate any allegation of criminal intent on the part of President Trump."

Regardless of the accusations in the indictment and the findings of the Jan. 6 House committee, Lauro said Trump didn't pressure Pence to block the election results; he said on Meet the Press that the two just had a disagreement, per NBC News. Pence said after Trump's latest indictment last week that "anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be president of the United States." Even if Trump was out of compliance with the Constitution, Lauro argued Sunday that "a technical violation of the Constitution is not a violation of criminal law." (Read more election interference indictment stories.)