California authorities have captured four suspects in multiple break-ins at homes around South Lake Tahoe, and they're not who you might think: a mama bear and three of her cubs. DNA has confirmed the large female black bear and her three little accomplices were responsible for at least 21 instances of property damage since 2022, the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement, per the AP. The mother bear and her babies were "safely immobilized" on Friday, the statement said. The adult female, known to researchers as 64F, will likely be taken to a sprawling wildlife sanctuary near Springfield, Colorado.