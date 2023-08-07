In Alaska, a Big Tourist Draw Is Turning Into a Threat

Three words no Alaskan wants to hear strung together: "record glacier flooding." But that's the current reality for residents of the capital city of Juneau, thanks to a famous glacier that sits above the city, reports Axios. The Washington Post frames the big picture after the weekend flooding: "The water surrounding the 3,000-year-old Mendenhall Glacier, which draws tourists from around the world, is now threatening the city." Coverage:
- The culprit: The deluge sprang from an overflowing basin (named Suicide Basin) near the glacier, explains the National Weather Service. It sent water gushing into Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River, a phenomenon that has been happening since 2011. This year's flood level, however, has smashed the previous record by nearly 3 feet.
- Damage: At least two structures were swept into the roaring river, per the AP. Others have been severely damaged and condemned, and Juneau officials have declared a local emergency because the riverbanks are unstable, per CNN. It's "pretty devastating for the community," NWS meteorologist Andrew Park tells the Post. "It really exceeded our expectations."
- Video: See video via Weather.com. KTOO also has a two-minute video shot by drone.