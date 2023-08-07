Dog Detects Thief, Does Not Deter Thief

A San Diego dog is excellent at detecting burglars. The next step could use a little work. As NBC San Diego reports, police released an unusual surveillance video of a burglar taking an electric bike from a homeowner's garage. "In a rather peculiar turn of events, as the suspect was about to make his escape, he paused to pet the household dog who had entered the garage," the city's police department wrote.

"You're so cool," the man can be heard telling the friendly golden retriever, per Fox News. In fact, he actually walked the bike back into the garage and put down the kickstand to cuddle with the dog. "You're the coolest dog I've ever known. I love you, too. You're a sweetheart." He gives the pooch a belly rub and accepts its kisses before leaving. The thief also appeared to offer up some advice to the homeowners, suggesting they "not leave your garage open." The bike is valued at about $1,300. (Read more weird crimes stories.)