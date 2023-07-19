Judge to Trump: Carroll Verdict Was No 'Miscarriage of Justice'

There will be trials in former President Trump's future, but not one the ones he sought: A federal judge in New York on Wednesday rejected Trump's request for a new trial in the E. Jean Carroll case. Trump was in May found liable for sexual battery and for defamation; Carroll was awarded $5 million in damages. A slim part of Judge Lewis Kaplan's 59-page ruling , per ABC News and the Hill : "The jury in this case did not reach 'a seriously erroneous result.' Its verdict is not 'a miscarriage of justice.' ... There is no basis for disturbing the jury's sexual assault damages. And Mr. Trump's arguments with respect to the defamation damages are no stronger."

Of the $5 million, $2 million was compensatory damages for battery, and in requesting a new trial, Trump's lawyers took issue with that number, pointing out that he was found liable for sexual abuse, not rape, both of which are considered sexual battery under state law but have different definitions. Trump's lawyers wrote, "Such abuse could have included groping of Plaintiffs breasts through clothing or similar conduct, which is a far cry from rape. Therefore, an award of $2 million for such conduct, which admittedly did not cause any diagnosed mental injury to Plaintiff, is grossly excessive under the applicable case law."

Kaplan tackled that head-on in his ruling, writing, "While Mr. Trump is right that a $2 million award for such groping alone could well be regarded as excessive, that undermines rather than supports his argument. ... This jury did not award Ms. Carroll more than $2 million for groping her breasts through her clothing, wrongful as that might have been. There was no evidence at all of such behavior. Instead, the proof convincingly established, and the jury implicitly found, that Mr. Trump deliberately and forcibly penetrated Ms. Carroll's vagina with his fingers, causing immediate pain and long lasting emotional and psychological harm. Mr. Trump's argument therefore ignores the bulk of the evidence at trial [and] misinterprets the jury's verdict." (Read more President Trump stories.)