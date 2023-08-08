Cousin of Uvalde Shooter Accused of Similar Plot

A mother in San Antonio, Texas, called police on her 17-year-old son because she feared he was planning a massacre at an elementary school. The chilling twist: He is the cousin of the teen who did the same thing in Uvalde, Texas, reports the New York Times. Police arrested Nathan Cruz, cousin of 18-year-old Uvalde shooter Salvador Ramos. His mother told authorities that he said he planned to "shoot the school" and "do the same thing" as his cousin, according to an arrest affidavit. She said she also heard him on the phone trying to acquire an AR-15, per KSAT. The family lives near an unnamed elementary school.