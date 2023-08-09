Ohio Voters Deliver Rebuke to Republicans Over Abortion

Ohio voters on Tuesday roundly rejected a Republican ballot measure that was widely seen as aiming to make it more difficult for an amendment enshrining abortion rights to someday be added to the state constitution. While Issue 1, which more than 56% of voters voted against according to Decision Desk HQ, did not explicitly mention abortion rights, if it passed it would have, first of all, made it more difficult for citizen-initiated measures to even make their way onto the ballot, and, second of all, raised the threshold needed to pass a constitutional amendment from a simple majority to 60%. Initially expected to be "an under-the-radar, off-year summer special election," millions of dollars ended up being spent by both sides to bring attention to the vote, Politico reports.