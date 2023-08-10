This Is What You Don't Want on the Golf Course

Canadian golfer suffers an ursine-related theft caught on video
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 10, 2023 1:57 PM CDT

Sometimes a guy just wants to play a relaxing round of golf with his buddies. And sometimes a bear just wants to get his mitts on some of said guy's golf clubs. The two worlds collided in what Golf Digest somewhat dramatically calls the "wildest, scariest horror film you'll see all summer." As the CBC reports, Jerome Gignac was out for a round of golf in Coquitlam, British Columbia—complete with a new golf bag—when a black bear decided to haul his bag straight off the golf cart.

Gignac and his friends (or at least those who weren't taking cellphone videos) started yelling at the bear, who raced into the woods, golf bag in tow, per CNN. Fortunately for Gignac, most of his clubs fell out of the bag on the bear's frantic way to the forest. Watch the video above. (Read more bears stories.)

