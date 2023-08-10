Thousands Volunteer to Change Their Name to Subway

Subway is going to name the winner of its latest free-subs-for-life contest later this month—and the winner will be named "Subway." The Name Change Challenge, which closed August 4, offered free sandwiches for life, in the form of $50,000 in gift cards, in return for contestants promising to legally change their first name to Subway, Forbes reports. Subway says it received almost 10,000 entries in the 96 hours the online competition was open. A winner will be selected randomly, reports USA Today.