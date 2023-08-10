Twitter Auction Includes Bird Still on Building

While it won't do much to turn its financial situation around, the company formerly known as Twitter is selling off more memorabilia from its offices—including plenty of items with the bird logo. The online auction, titled Twitter Rebranding, will run from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, and while all 584 lots have an opening bid of $25 and many of them are standard office equipment, some items will likely fetch tens of thousands of dollars, Mashable reports. The items include the bird logo still mounted on the company's San Francisco headquarters, though the listing says the buyer "is responsible for hiring an SF Licensed Company with appropriate Permits" to remove it, reports the Guardian.

