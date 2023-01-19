At Twitter's Fire Sale, Bird Statue Sells for Wild Price

The most expensive item sold at an auction of Twitter paraphernalia? A statue of the company's bird logo, which went for around $100,000. The BBC, which has a photo of that and other items, was tracking prices as the auction neared its conclusion; final prices have not been made public. The 27-hour auction ended Wednesday, NPR reports. A 6-foot planter in the shape of the @ symbol sold for around $15,000, and a custom conference room table made from reclaimed wood brought in about $10,500. A neon sign featuring the bird logo was also sold, and some lucky coffee lover snagged a $30,000 espresso machine for less than half that amount.

But other buyers should have shopped around; a molded plywood Eames chair by designer Herman Miller that sold for $1,400 or more could have been purchased elsewhere for $1,195. Elon Musk held the auction as Twitter flounders financially (though he said in December that the company is "not, like, in the fast lane to bankruptcy anymore") and even such mundane items as conference call speaker phones, projectors, white boards, power adapters, and even KN95 masks were up for offer. In advance of the auction, which was run by Heritage Global Partners, more than 20,000 people had registered online for a chance to bid. (Read more Twitter stories.)