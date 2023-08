A chaotic scene developed Saturday on Maui as residents trying to return to their homes and businesses in Lahaina after the wildfires grew frustrated by the repeated opening and closing of the main highway to the community. Steven and Giulietta Daiker told CNN that after three hours, they had almost reached the main checkpoint, only to be told they'd have to turn around. "They couldn't have told us that three miles back, or couldn't have been on a bullhorn or on the radio?" Steven Daiker said. "This is just pathetic." Some said they were trying to take relief supplies to Lahaina. Police said they closed the roadway at times because people were climbing over barricades and going into restricted and dangerous areas. CNN posted a dizzying time lapse of the vehicle backup here.