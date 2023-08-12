He Found Secrets Under the Water. Then Came an Accusation

Some tales of mysterious disappearances have taken an unexpected turn after family and friends seeking answers discovered "Adventures with Purpose" (AWP). Oregon-based salvage diver Jared Leisek initially filmed himself finding things like iPhones in lakes and rivers but stumbled into his mission in late 2019 thanks to a viral YouTube video showcasing the recovery of a missing Missouri man's remains from a submerged car. In Rachel Monroe's in-depth New Yorker article about Leisek's rise as a true-crime star and the way in which the tables have turned on him, the writer details how Leisek first made a name for himself and his AWP team by being able to rapidly pull up cars and remains that had often eluded law enforcement—and how it all began to erode once an accusation from Leisek's past caught up with him.