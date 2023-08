He Found Secrets Under the Water. Then Came an Accusation

Last year, a cousin of Leisek's accused him of raping her when she was nine or 10 and he was in his teens; Leisek was subsequently charged with rape (the case has yet to go to trial). The true-crime community was initially a driving force behind the popularity of AWP, and the allegations against Leisek ended up turning many who felt betrayed against him. Still, as Monroe writes, despite the blowback and the loss of team members and subscribers, Leisek has persisted, trying to find some kind of solace and possible redemption in diving and searching for answers. Monroe's compelling piece dives deep into the intersection of true crime, internet culture, and the complex personal histories that shape the lives of all involved. (Read it in full in the New Yorker .)