Both of the Property Brothers stars are now officially off the market. Jonathan Scott, who co-hosts the home improvement show with his brother Drew, is engaged to New Girl actor Zooey Deschanel, as announced via a joint message on both of their Instagram accounts. "Forever starts now!!!" read the caption on the post by Scott, 45, and Deschanel, 43, alongside a photo of the couple in which Deschanel can be seen showing off her engagement ring. People notes that Scott proposed to Deschanel on Sunday in Scotland, where they were traveling with Deschanel's two kids, 8-year-old Elsie and 6-year-old Charlie.

Deschanel and Scott met in August 2019, when they both filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke with their siblings (Drew and Bones actor Emily Deschanel). The foursome went out to do karaoke for real in Los Angeles not long after, and the rest is history for the newly betrothed. "They became friends after and then started talking as friends and realized there was more to it," a source tells People.

The two went public in September of that year and bought a home together in June 2020. Both have said "I do" before: Scott had a previous four-year marriage to Kelsy Ully, which ended in 2010, while Deschanel was married for three years to Death Cab for Cutie singer Ben Gibbard (2009-2012), then to film producer Jacob Pechenik from 2015 to 2020 (they separated in early 2019). Deschanel shares her two children with Pechenik. (Read more Zooey Deschanel stories.)