Trump Responds to New Indictment

Former president calls it election interference
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 15, 2023 6:22 AM CDT
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a news conference, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta.   (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The sweeping indictment that came out of Georgia late Monday accuses former President Trump of election interference. But in a Truth Social post, Trump accuses his accusers of the same thing. "Why didn't they Indict 2.5 years ago?" he asked. "Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign." He called Fulton County's Fani Willis "an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, 'I will get Trump.'" And he referenced a gaffe Monday afternoon in which a court document about Trump charges was posted online, briefly, while the grand jury was still in session. "Sounds Rigged to me!" Also:

  • The Trump campaign called Willis a "rabid partisan" who built the investigation on "fabricated accusations," per the Daily Beast.
  • Rudy Giuliani, who was one of the 19 people indicted by Willis, called the indictment an "affront to democracy" and called Willis and her team the "real criminals," per ABC News.
  • Trump's legal team in Georgia—Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg, and Jennifer Little—called the charges "shocking and absurd," per the Washington Post. "We look forward to a detailed review of this indictment which is undoubtedly just as flawed and unconstitutional as this entire process has been," their statement said.
  • A counter: "Trump and the other defendants charged in this indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump," prosecutors write in the indictment. Read the full text.
  • The others: The Hill breaks out the 18 individuals indicted alongside Trump, explaining what roles they played. In addition to Guiliani, big names include Mark Meadows and John Eastman. All 19 in the indictment, including Trump, face a racketeering charge under the state's RICO Act.
