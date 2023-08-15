Trump Responds to New Indictment

The sweeping indictment that came out of Georgia late Monday accuses former President Trump of election interference. But in a Truth Social post, Trump accuses his accusers of the same thing. "Why didn't they Indict 2.5 years ago?" he asked. "Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign." He called Fulton County's Fani Willis "an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, 'I will get Trump.'" And he referenced a gaffe Monday afternoon in which a court document about Trump charges was posted online, briefly, while the grand jury was still in session. "Sounds Rigged to me!" Also: