Ex-NFL Player Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Former NFL running back Alex Collins died Sunday when his motorcycle crashed into an SUV, sending him hurtling through the vehicle's window. The 28-year-old Florida native, who played for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens from 2016 to 2021, was driving in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, around 10:20pm Sunday when he collided with an SUV that was making a left turn, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. "The impact caused the motorcyclist to enter the rear passenger-side window of the Chevrolet and come to a final rest inside the car," officials said. Collins, who wrapped up his NFL career with the Seahawks in 2021, was pronounced dead at the scene. Collins' family made the announcement in a Monday statement via the Seahawks, per CNN .

"Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world," the statement read. "All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality." "Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went," the Ravens said in a statement, per Fox News. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh described Collins as "a joy to be around"; "a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit"; and "a smart player who ran with unlimited determination." The University of Arkansas also honored the "legendary Razorback," who's second only to Darren McFadden on the school's career rushing list, per the AP. Collins most recently played for the Memphis Showboats in the USFL. (Read more motorcycle crash stories.)