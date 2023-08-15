19 Names, One Serious Charge in Common

Former President Trump is, of course, the biggest name in the Georgia indictment, but the list of 18 others includes some that will ring familiar, particularly Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, and John Eastman. One thing all 19 have in common: All face a single count of "violation of the Georgia RICO Act," a racketeering charge that carries a potential 20-year sentence, per FOX 5 Atlanta. Some specifics:

Giuliani: He faces 13 charges (the same as Trump). Giuliani served as Trump's personal lawyer at the end of his presidency and is seen as the "chief architect" of Trump's efforts to overturn election results in Georgia and other swing states, reports the Wall Street Journal. Georgia law specifically prohibits "false statements" in regard to government, and prosecutors say Giuliani made several regarding conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, per the New York Times. He also disparaged two Black election workers, saying "they look like they're passing out dope, not just ballots," but provided no evidence they were engaged in any wrongdoing.