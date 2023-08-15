Massive Explosion at Russian Gas Station Kills 35

Posted Aug 15, 2023 8:47 AM CDT
Massive Explosion at Russian Gas Station Kills 35
Fire is seen next to a petrol station on a road near Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, Russia, late Monday, Aug 14, 2023.   (Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)

A massive explosion at a gas station in Russia's southern republic of Dagestan killed 35 people and injured scores more, Russian officials said Tuesday. Russia's Health Ministry said 115 people were injured in the blast and subsequent fire, and 35 of them died, including three children, per the AP. A total of 65 of those injured, including 16 children, remained hospitalized as of Tuesday. Eleven people, including two children, were in grave condition. The explosion took place Monday night on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the region's capital. A fire started at a car repair shop and spread to a nearby gas station, prompting the blast, Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Some of those injured will be airlifted to Moscow for treatment, according to the report. Russian authorities have begun a criminal investigation. Families of the victims will receive about $10,000 each, Dagestan's authorities said, and those injured about $2,000-$4,000. Tuesday in Dagestan has been declared a day of mourning. Makhachkala is about 990 miles south of Moscow. Across Russia, in western Siberia, another blast killed two people and wounded five more on Monday night. The explosion occurred at an oil mine in the Khanty-Mansiysk region late in the evening, local authorities said.

