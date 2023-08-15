Hillary Clinton booked an appearance on Rachel Maddow's MSNBC show Monday night to talk about her new Atlantic essay on the politicization of social issues. But just before the interview began, news broke that a grand jury in Georgia had returned indictments in its investigation of Donald Trump and the 2020 election. "Oh, I can't believe this," a laughing Clinton told Maddow, per Deadline . "Honestly, I didn't think that it would be under these circumstances. Yet another set of indictments." Fox News describes Clinton as laughing "merrily" at Trump in the popular clip , though the laughter soon gave way to a more serious tone.

Maddow said Clinton had warned the nation that Trump would "try to end democracy," and she asked the former candidate if she felt any satisfaction now. Clinton replied that she felt only a "great profound sadness," per the Hill. "I don't know that anybody should be satisfied," she said. "This is a terrible moment for our country to have a former president accused of these terribly important crimes. The only satisfaction may be that the system is working, that all of the efforts by Donald Trump, his allies, and his enablers to try to silence the truth, to try to undermine democracy have been brought into the light." Trump, meanwhile, insists the justice system is rigged against him and has scheduled a news conference for Monday morning to present his case to the public, he wrote on Truth Social. (Read more Hillary Clinton stories.)