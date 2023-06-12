Mom of 6-Year-Old Who Shot Teacher Pleads Guilty

The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher at a Virginia elementary school has pleaded guilty to federal charges and could be facing prison time. Deja Nicole Taylor pleaded guilty in Newport News federal court to felony charges of having a firearm while possessing marijuana and lying on a federal background check form about her marijuana use, the Virginian-Pilot reports. Under a plea deal, prosecutors are expected to ask for a sentence between 18 and 24 months when the 25-year-old is sentenced in October.

Marijuana is legal in Virginia while remaining a controlled substance under federal law, though the charges against Taylor are relatively rare, the AP reports. Prosecutors said Monday that investigators found the drug at Taylor's home and her mother's home in the days after her son shot teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News in January. Prosecutors said they found text messages on her phone "illustrating the pervasive scope of Taylor's marijuana use." They said that in a 2021 traffic stop, police found "several marijuana edibles that looked like rice treats" next to her son, who was then 4 years old.

A statement of facts from prosecutors contradicted what lawyers for Taylor have said about the firearm being secured, the Washington Post reports. Lawyers have said she believed the 9mm handgun her son took to school was secured on a high closet shelf, but prosecutors said no trigger lock or key to a trigger lock was found at her residence or her mother's home. Taylor still faces state charges including felony child neglect. Zwerner, who was shot in the hand and chest, is suing the school district for $40 million. (Read more school shooting stories.)