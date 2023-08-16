Mar-a-Lago's Property Manager Enters Plea

Mar-a-Lago's property manager pleaded not guilty Tuesday to four charges in former President Trump's classified documents case. Carlos De Oliveira, 56, is accused of conspiring with Trump to keep boxes of documents from being returned to the federal government, including through the attempted deletion of security footage. The charges against him include conspiracy to obstruct justice, destroying evidence, and lying to the FBI. Trump pleaded not guilty to more than 40 charges in the case last week, while his personal aide, Walt Nauta, pleaded not guilty to eight charges. De Oliveira's arraignment was delayed because his lawyer in Florida, Larry Donald Murrell Jr., had not filed the necessary paperwork to represent him, per the Washington Post.