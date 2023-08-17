5 Dead in Oklahoma City Family Shooting

A 28-year-old man fatally shot his three young children and his estranged wife before taking his own life, Oklahoma City police said Thursday. Investigators have not determined a motive, Sgt. Gary Knight said. "They're still trying to figure out what led up to this," Knight said. "Sometimes we just never know. Nobody seems to have seen it coming. If they did, no one alerted us." He said officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Wednesday night at the family's home, the AP reports.