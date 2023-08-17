Pilot Dies During Miami-Chile Flight

Plane lands in Panama for emergency care
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 17, 2023 5:10 PM CDT
Pilot Dies During Miami-Chili Flight
A LATAM Airlines Boeing 787 approaches for landing in Lisbon, Portugal, at sunrise last month.   (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

A veteran airline pilot died on a flight that had taken off from Miami on Monday, USA Today reports. The LATAM Airlines plane, which was headed to Santiago, Chile, landed in Panama City, Panama, because one of its three command crew members had a medical emergency, airline officials said. First responders were unable to revive the pilot. The airline, which did not release the pilot's name or medical issue, said he worked for LATAM for 25 years, "distinguished by his dedication, professionalism and enthusiasm." The flight resumed the next day, per the New York Times. (Read more airlines stories.)

