First Wildfire IDs Reflect Vulnerability of Older People

The pattern will shift when more people killed in the Maui wildfires are identified, but the first names released illustrate the statistical reality that older people are at the greatest risk of dying in a fire. The six people identified by Thursday were all older than 70, the Guardian reports. The US Fire Administration has found that people over the age of 65 are 2.6 times more likely to die in a fire than the population in general. That agency and the National Institute of Standards and Technology say it's because older people are more likely to be frail and have problems escaping the danger. The Fire Administration advises older people to "plan your escape around your abilities."
Officials have confirmed 111 deaths, and more than 1,000 people, including children, are missing. The first names released are:
- Melva Benjamin, 71: A tribute posted by a friend thanked Benjamin "for the memories and beautiful heart," per the BBC.
- Robert Dyckman, 74.
- Buddy Jantoc, 79: The family of the musician, who was legally blind, said he had toured with Carlos Santana and George Benson. His flat was filled with instruments. "His family and his music was everything," a granddaughter told ABC News. "I'm hoping he was asleep," his daughter-in-law said.
- Donna Gomes, 71: Gomes was "full of tough love," her eldest grandchild wrote. Tehani Kuhaulua added, "Not only have we lost our homes, but our family is also grieving the loss of our family backbone."
- Alfredo Galinato, 79: His family posted its sadness "that he has not joined us in safety." A son thanked him "for everything you did for the family you are inspiration."
- Virginia Dofa, 90: A social media post had asked for information if anyone had seen "Grandma Virginia Dofa."
