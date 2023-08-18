First Wildfire IDs Reflect Vulnerability of Older People

The pattern will shift when more people killed in the Maui wildfires are identified, but the first names released illustrate the statistical reality that older people are at the greatest risk of dying in a fire. The six people identified by Thursday were all older than 70, the Guardian reports. The US Fire Administration has found that people over the age of 65 are 2.6 times more likely to die in a fire than the population in general. That agency and the National Institute of Standards and Technology say it's because older people are more likely to be frail and have problems escaping the danger. The Fire Administration advises older people to "plan your escape around your abilities."